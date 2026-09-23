Sagar spurious liquor case: 20 died, kin compensated, state government tells HC

Twenty people died after drinking spurious liquor in the Sagar district, while the cause of death of another seven was unclear, the state government said in a status report filed in the Madhya Pradesh high court. Full compensation of ₹4 lakh was paid to the kin of the 20, and ₹two lakh to others.
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The status report was presented on Monday even as a bench of Chief Justice Alpesh Yeshwant Kogje and Justice Vivek Jain disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding an impartial inquiry and strict action against the accused. The bench granted the petitioner liberty to present their case before the judicial commission probing the matter.
The government apprised the court of the action against the accused. It said 102 people requiring hospitalisation after the hooch tragedy were taken to hospitals in Banda and Sagar and provided free medicines and treatment.
The government said post-mortems for the 20 were conducted and arrangements were made to transport the bodies to their homes. It added that 70 health camps were organised for discharged patients, and 1,969 were medically examined from September 11 to 19.
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The government said it constituted a Justice (retired) VPS Chauhan-led judicial commission to inquire into the tragedy. It added that 32 of the 52 accused have been arrested, and seven liquor shops were sealed and samples were collected.
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The government said it constituted a Justice (retired) VPS Chauhan-led judicial commission to inquire into the tragedy. It added that 32 of the 52 accused have been arrested, and seven liquor shops were sealed and samples were collected.
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The Sagar hooch tragedy was the latest in a series of such incidents. In August, four people died after drinking suspected spurious alcohol in Bihar’s Patna district.
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.
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Home/India News/Sagar spurious liquor case: 20 died, kin compensated, state government tells HC
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