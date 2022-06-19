Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sai Pallavi says 'disturbing' to see people justifying lynching in a clarification video
india news

Sai Pallavi says ‘disturbing’ to see people justifying lynching in a clarification video

Sai Pallavi said being a medical graduate she felt no one had the right to take another person's life and it was disturning to see people justifying lynching online following her comments. 
Sai Pallavi issued a clarification of her earlier comment which landed her in trouble.
Published on Jun 19, 2022 07:30 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Actor Sai Pallavi on Saturday issued a clarification amid the controversy over her comments on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and lynching which she, in the video, said was taken out of context while her intention was to denounce violence in every form. A complaint was filed against the actor in Hyderabad by Bajrang Dal leaders who said the actor made derogatory comments on gau rakshaks. The Virata Parvam actor also drew wrath on social media for belittling the tragedy of the Kashmiri Pandits by comparing it with lynching.

Reiterating her neutral stance, Sai Pallavi in her latest video said it was disturbing to see people justifying mob lynching. "I don't think any of us has the right to take another person's life. Being a medical graduate, I believe that all lives are equal and all lives are important. I hope the day does not come when a child is born and he or she is scared of his or her identity. I pray we are not heading towards that," the actor said. She felt alone and conflicted amid the controversy, she said. 

Countering the accusation that she belittled the suffering of the Kashmiri Pandits by comparing it with lynching, Sai Pallavi said being the person that she is, she would never "belittle a tragedy like the genocide and the generations of people who are still affected by it".

"Having said that I could not come to terms with the incidents of mob lynching that took place during the Covid times," Sai Pallavi said.

"This is the first time that I am getting in touch with all to clarify something and I think this will be the first time that I will be thinking twice before I speak my heart because I am anxious that my words might be misinterpreted. So forgive me, if I take longer than usual to communicate my thoughts," the actor said opening her clarification.

"In a recent interview, I was asked whether I was the supporter of the Left or the Right Wing and I clearly stated that I believe I am neutral and we need to be good human beings first before we identify ourselves with our beliefs. And the oppressed need to be protected at any cost," the actor said.

"See, 14 years of my school life I remember going to the school every day and chanting all Indiana are my brothers and sisters and I love my country and I am proud of its rich and varied heritage... We as children never differentiated each other based on identity, caste or religion. So anytime I speak it comes from a very neutral ground," Sai Pallavi said. 

 

Topics
sai pallavi the kashmir files mob lynching
