Should not hurt on religious lines: Actor Sai Pallavi on Kashmiri Pandits, cow vigilantes

Actor Sai Pallavi, while promoting her latest movie, did not mince her words as she condemned killings by cow vigilantes in an interview to the Great Andhra news website. Drawing a parallel between the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s and those by cow vigilantes, she said 'no one should be hurt on the lines of religion'.

"Recently, I watched the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. In the film, the makers showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed.... during Covid-19, I had read some reports (that) a Muslim driver was lynched by cow vigilantes chanting Jai Sree Ram for transporting a cow. There is no difference between these two cases. You should not hurt anyone on religious lines," she said in the interview.

"I was born and brought up in a family which has neutral political thought. My family has no strong political leanings but we have been asked to be on the side of the oppressed. I have heard about left-wing and right-wing thoughts. But I don't know which is right," she added.

The actor made the remarks while promoting her latest Telugu movie 'Virata Parvam' - which also stars Rana Daggubati - and in which she plays the role of a woman who falls in love with a Naxal leader (played by Daggubati) in Telangana.

Asked if she had any sympathy for Maoism - a political ideology that endorses armed insurgency as one of the means to capture power - she stressed that she does not believe in violence as a form of 'communication', but also that she is not in a position to judge 'what is wrong or right'.

"Just like you want peace in the country, they might have believed in violence. But I think it is a wrong form of communication. But those days (referring to the period in the film), they might have thought they would achieve something good for the society by adopting violence. They thought it was the correct way of achieving their goal in those circumstances, but we cannot judge what is correct and what is wrong," she said.