Saif Ali Khan attack: Mumbai Police clears 'fingerprint' confusion, may use 'face recognition' tech

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday claimed it has "ample and strong evidence" against the Bangladeshi national who was arrested for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan. The force also reacted to some reports on the fingerprints of the accused, saying they are yet to get the final document from the lab. Saif Ali Khan is seen with auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to hospital after he was injured in the knife attack.(PTI file photo)

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times in the early hours of January 16 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. On January 19, the police arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das from neighbouring Thane.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) Paramjit Dahiya today said the accused's arrest was an "excellent, proof-based detection". He said the police have documentary, physical and technical evidence against him.

"The Mumbai police have ample and strong evidence against the accused person, including documentary, physical and technical," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He said to confirm the identity of the person, the police may opt for face recognition.

"As for ascertaining the identity of the accused as part of collecting evidence before filing the chargesheet, the police have an option of (using the) face recognition (technology), and we will explore it," he added.

‘No fingerprint analysis report yet’

The police are questioning the people he was in contact with, he added. "We have sent the samples of fingerprints to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). As of today, we have not received any official report about his fingerprints," he said.

He said the man illegally entered India, lived in Kolkata and later moved to Mumbai.

"After entering India illegally, the accused stayed in Kolkata for a few days. The police are questioning those who helped him in Kolkata and whoever was in his contact," the official said.

The police recovered a hexa blade and a knife from him.

The police have recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses in the case who were at Khan's house.

Last week, Mohammad Ruhul, the father of Shariful Islam, claimed that his son was being framed in the case and that he would soon approach Bangladesh's foreign ministry and the Indian High Commission for his release.

He also claimed that the person seen in the CCTV footage from Saif Ali Khan's building didn't resemble his son.

With inputs from PTI