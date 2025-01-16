Menu Explore
'Saif Ali Khan attacker used staircase...': Mumbai Police reveals

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jan 16, 2025 02:15 PM IST

While the culprit is still on the run, six police teams have been deployed from Bandra police station to trace him

The person suspected of stabbing Saif Ali Khan in his home in Bandra (West) used the staircase of the building to go upstairs, police officials revealed.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in his home in Bandra (West)(AFP)
Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in his home in Bandra (West)(AFP)

Deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam, from Zone 9, told an HT correspondent that they had identified the person who entered the actor's house with the intention of burglary. An FIR has been registered in the Bandra police station against the burglar.

"The suspect used the staircase of the building ‘Satguru Sharan’ where actor lives along with his family, to go upstairs”, Gedam said.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan suffers multiple stab wounds during attempted burglary at his and Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai home

While the culprit is still on the run, six police teams have been deployed from Bandra police station to trace him. The crime branch is also involved in the investigation and is attempting to nab the suspect.

Saif Ali Khan stabbed

Actor Saif Ali Khan's team confirmed that he is out of danger after he was treated for stab wounds endured during a burglary attempt on Thursday.

The actor suffered multiple stab wounds during the attack that took place at 2:30 am on Thursday morning. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment, where he underwent multiple surgeries for six stab wounds.

Also Read: Who is Daya Nayak? Mumbai's encounter specialist visits Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra home after attack

"Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident," the statement from the actor's team read.

Several politicians have reacted to the news with shock and criticised the state of law and order in Maharashtra as well. Many have drawn a connection between the attacks on public figures such as Baba Siddique, Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan in the state and called the government into question.

