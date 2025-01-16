After Saif Ali Khan attacked, Maharashtra Opposition questions: Why big names are being targeted?

Maharashtra Opposition leaders, including Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sensa (UBT), expressed concern over the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his Bandra home in Mumbai and termed the incident as “worrisome”. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi(PTI file)

“What a shame that Mumbai sees another high profile attempt on life, the attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police & the Home Minister,” Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X.

The Rajya Sabha MP added that the incident comes after a series of others that show a “deliberate attempt” to undermine Mumbai by targeting big names.

“Baba Siddique ji’s family is still awaiting justice after his shocking murder. Salman Khan forced to live in a bullet proof house. Now it is Saif Ali Khan All in Bandra. An area which has the highest concentration of celebrities, which is supposed to have adequate security. If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is?” Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned.

Supriya Sule speaks to Karisma Kapoor

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule expressed concern over the attack on the actor. Sule, who is a friend of Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's family, said the actor was hospitalised and was safe.

The incident took place at around 2.30am on Thursday at Saif Ali Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra area, according to police.

The actor, who was injured after the intruder attacked him with a knife, was hospitalised and required a medical procedure.

Sule spoke to Saif Ali Khan's sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor over phone in the presence of mediapersons at Baramati in Pune but declined to share details of the conversation.

Saif Ali Khan was in hospital while Kareena had returned home, Karisma Kapoor apparently told Sule.

The NCP (SP) leader also enquired with Karisma Kapoor on how the intruder got inside Khan's house.

“Saif is safe and in hospital. Wait for the official statement from the family and the police,” Sule told reporters.

The NCP (SP) leader is a friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan's aunt Reema Jain, the daughter of legendary filmmaker and actor late Raj Kapoor.

"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and (his wife and actor) Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine," Kareena Kapoor's team said in a statement. "We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey strongly condemned the incident, highlighting a series of recent attacks on high-profile individuals, including shootings outside Salman Khan's home and the murder of Baba Siddique.

In a self-made video, Dubey said Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should take cognizance of the matter.

"When celebrities and VIPs are not safe in this country, then what will happen to the normal people. Earlier, there was a firing outside Salman Khan's residence, then Baba Siddique was murdered and now Saif Ali Khan has been stabbed. Is there any law and order or not in Mumbai? Devendra Fadnavis should take cognizance of this matter. It is an unfortunate incident," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Clyde Crasto said the attack on Bollywood actor is a cause for concern.

"Attack on Saif Ali Khan is a cause for concern because if such high-profile people with levels of security can be attacked in their homes, then what could happen to common citizens? Fear of law seems to be at a low in Maharashtra due to leniencies in the past couple of years," Crastro said on X.

No one will be spared: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said the police will investigate the incident and no one would be spared.

"According to Police, a man entered the actor's house with the intention of robbery, and in a scuffle with the man the actor suffered injuries. The Police will investigate the incident and no one will be spared. Police is responsible to ensure such an incident does not repeat," Kadam said in a self-made video.

(With inputs from agencies)