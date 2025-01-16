Actor Saif Ali Khan's house in Bandra, Mumbai was a target for an attempted robbery during the early hours of Thursday morning. The actor was stabbed during the incident and had to urgently be taken to Lilavati hospital and undergo surgery. Now, we have received more updates on it. Saif Ali Khan

We have learnt from sources at the hospital that one of the injuries was quite deep and the actor has received 10 stitches for this stab. The source says, “Fortunately, it has not affected the spine. He was very lucky that the stabs have not affected any of his vital organs. It appears to have been attacked by a knife and he was actually thwarting a robbery attempt.”

The source adds, “Of the six injuries that Saif has suffered, two injuries are deep, two are mid and two are superficial.”

Coincidentally, at the reported time of the robbery, Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has put up an Insta story of a girls night in with her friends Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, and sister Karisma Kapoor. It had led to speculations that she was probably not at home during the time of burglary. However her team has released a statement saying, “All members of the household were present at home at the time of the unfortunate incident.”

As per recent reports, three suspects have been detained by the Bandra Police in the case.

