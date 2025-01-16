Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Saif Ali Khan House Robbery: Actor undergoes surgery after being brutally stabbed, gets 10 stitches

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 16, 2025 10:43 AM IST

We have now learnt that one of Saif Ali Khan's injuries was quite deep and the actor has received 10 stitches for this stab.

Actor Saif Ali Khan's house in Bandra, Mumbai was a target for an attempted robbery during the early hours of Thursday morning. The actor was stabbed during the incident and had to urgently be taken to Lilavati hospital and undergo surgery. Now, we have received more updates on it.

Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan

We have learnt from sources at the hospital that one of the injuries was quite deep and the actor has received 10 stitches for this stab. The source says, “Fortunately, it has not affected the spine. He was very lucky that the stabs have not affected any of his vital organs. It appears to have been attacked by a knife and he was actually thwarting a robbery attempt.”

The source adds, “Of the six injuries that Saif has suffered, two injuries are deep, two are mid and two are superficial.”

Coincidentally, at the reported time of the robbery, Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has put up an Insta story of a girls night in with her friends Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, and sister Karisma Kapoor. It had led to speculations that she was probably not at home during the time of burglary. However her team has released a statement saying, “All members of the household were present at home at the time of the unfortunate incident.”

As per recent reports, three suspects have been detained by the Bandra Police in the case.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On