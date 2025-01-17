Saif Ali Khan stabbing: 20 teams formed to track attacker, Mumbai Police review CCTV: ‘Accused may have changed clothes’

In a major development in the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case, the Mumbai Police have formed 20 teams to track the assailant who intruded into the actor's residence and attacked him on Thursday morning. A forensic team and police personnel at the Satguru Sharan building after an intruder attacked Actor Saif Ali Khan, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(Jitendra Takale)

According to PTI, the police were tapping their network of informers to locate the accused and are probing the CCTV footage, officials said.

Police further said that the teams are scouring CCTV footage that captured the suspect’s escape after stabbing the actor. The camera footage shows a young man descending the building’s stairs, wearing a brown collared T-shirt and a red scarf (possibly a 'gamcha').

As per the initial findings, police believe that the attacker may have changed clothes before fleeing the crime scene.

The suspect was also armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade, the same weapon used to stab Khan and two others, the police added.

In addition to examining the CCTV footage, investigators have been questioning several people, including the building’s security guard, house staff, and neighbours.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed outside Jeh's room

54-year-old Saif Ali Khan on Thursday received six stab injuries, including in his neck after an unknown assailant intruded into his house and attacked him.

The accused reportedly attempted a burglary before assaulting the actor and his household staff. The incident occurred in Khan’s upscale apartment in Bandra’s Satguru Sharan building.

The 'Sacred Games' actor is said to be out of danger following an emergency surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he was taken after the attack outside his younger son Jeh's room around 2.30 am.

Besides Khan, who resides on the 12th floor, 56-year-old nurse Eliyama Philip and a domestic worker also sustained injuries during the incident.

The nurse, who was also the complainant in the case, reported that the intruder had earlier attempted to steal valuables from the actor's house before assaulting the members of the premises.

(With PTI inputs)