Saket Gokhale's 'entire ordeal' tweet after meeting Mamata Banerjee in Meghalaya

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale, who was arrested twice by the Gujarat Police last week, on Tuesday met and West Bengal chief minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Meghalaya and said meeting them made his “entire ordeal” seem like “a distant memory”.

“The entire ordeal of the last week seemed like a distant memory after meeting my leaders @MamataOfficial Didi & @abhishekaitc today in Meghalaya. Their love, support, & guidance is my greatest & most valuable asset,” the TMC spokesperson tweeted, sharing a picture of the meeting.

Accompanied by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee reached Meghalaya on Monday for a three-day visit ahead of the state's assembly polls. She will also participate in pre-Christmas celebrations in Shillong.

A five-member TMC delegation had on Monday met the chief election commissioner over the “harassment and torture” of Gokhale by Gujarat Police, who they said was “wrongly charged” because of one of his tweets.

“We have strongly registered our protest against this and the CEC promised us that he would seek a report and take necessary action,” TMC MP Saugata Roy told reporters in Delhi.

On December 1, Gokhale shared a news clipping which cited a purported RTI query claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi in October after the bridge collapse tragedy cost ₹30 crore. The Press Information Bureau had later tweeted that the information was fake and that the news clipping appeared to be of a local Gujarati newspaper.

Subsequently, an FIR was filed in Ahmedabad against the TMC leader for forgery and printing defamatory content. Gokhale was arrested twice last week. He was arrested first on December 6. He was granted bail following a two-day judicial custody on December 8, but was arrested again the same day.