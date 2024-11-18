Sales of air purifiers, masks surge in Delhi amid ‘severe’ air pollution

The sale of air purifiers and masks has surged significantly across Delhi as residents try to breathe amid rising levels of air pollution. A commuter adjusts her face mask as air quality continues to remain "severe" in New Delhi. Air quality in the national capital worsened, with air pollution levels nearing 500 across several monitoring stations in Delhi. (PTI)

The air quality index plunged to “severe plus” levels on Monday evening as data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed pollution levels nearing 500 across several monitoring stations in Delhi. The air quality recorded by the CPCB as of 4 pm at Anand Vihar was 500, 498 at Vivek Vihar, and 480 at Chandni Chowk, among other places.

Traders speaking to the news agency PTI said the demand for air purifiers and masks has increased as many residents see the equipment as necessary to safeguard their health.

Rajeev Kumar, a salesperson at Apollo Pharmacy, said there has been a noticeable increase in mask sales over the past few weeks. “Previously, we used to sell five to six masks a day, but now we are selling more than 40-45 masks,” Kumar noted.

Vijendra Mohan, the owner of Air Expert India from Indirapuram, said he witnessed a significant increase in sales. “Earlier, we used to sell around 20 purifiers a day, sometimes even over two days. Now, the numbers have doubled to 40 per day. Air purifiers have become essential for households, and I am receiving over 150 inquiries daily,” he said.

Track live updates on Delhi's air pollution crisis here

Rakesh Singh, a Blueair air purifier dealer in Pushp Vihar, said the spike in demand has been consistent over the past few weeks. “Last month, I was selling 10 to 12 air purifiers a day. Now, sales have increased to 25 units daily,” he said.

Ravi Kaushik, the owner of Airth Air Purifier Company in Vikaspuri, said his company has registered a 70% increase in sales since late October. “Normally, sales hover around 20 per cent,” he explained.

Apart from air purifiers and masks, the increase in sales of pediatric nebulisers and low-dose inhalers in November showed the rising impact of air pollution among kids and teenagers. “The surge in parents seeking respiratory aids for their children is truly alarming,” noted a chemist from East Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)