Home / India News / Salesman for Kashmiri pandit trader shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar
Salesman for Kashmiri pandit trader shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Khan hailing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore district, who worked as a salesman for Kashmiri pandit businessman Roshan Lal Mawa.
The situation has been pretty tense in Jammu and Kashmir since the spate of civilian killings last month wherein as many as 11 migrants were gunned down by terrorists. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)(PTI)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 10:20 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Terrorists shot dead a salesman at Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Monday. This was the second such attack on a civilian in the city this week after constable Tawseef Ahmad Wani, 29, was killed in Srinagar’s Batamaloo region on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Khan of Bandipore district. He was working as a salesman for Kashmiri pandit businessman Roshan Lal Mawa, who had established his business in 2018 in the old city of the Valley.

Initially, Khan was shifted to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar but police later confirmed from the hospital that he succumbed to his injuries.

The situation has been pretty tense in Jammu and Kashmir since the spate of civilian killings last month wherein as many as 11 migrants were gunned down by terrorists, who mostly belonged to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

On Sunday, Wani — whose family was paid a visit by Union home minister Amit Shah last month — was gunned down outside his residence, police told Hindustan Times.

A police spokesperson said that at around 8pm, terrorists opened fire upon Wani, leaving him with serious bullet injuries. Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries. A case has been filed against the suspects and the J&K Police have formed a team to probe the matter as well. Notably, Wani had joined the police force two years before.

In the brutal killings that plagued Kashmir last month, a majority of the migrants who were targeted were from Bihar and from minority communities. In multiple counter-attacks carried out in the Valley by security forces, at least 13 terrorists have been shot dead, including a top LeT commander.

Besides LeT, the United Liberations Front (ULF) had claimed responsibility for the attacks on three of the 11 civilians on October 17. In this incident that happened in Wanpoh area of Kulgam district, two people from Bihar were gunned down while one was left injured. The ULF later released a statement warning all non-locals to leave the Valley or “get ready for what they deserve.

(With inputs from bureau)

