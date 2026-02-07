Salman Khan at RSS Mumbai event to mark 100 years of Sangh

The Mumbai Vyakhyanmala will be held on February 7 and 8, 2026, at the Nehru Centre Auditorium. The event will bring together senior RSS leaders and invited speakers for discussions with members of the public, as part of the Sangh’s wider centenary outreach.

The programme is being organised as part of the RSS’s centenary celebrations and seeks to reflect on the organisation’s journey, its role in society, and the ideas and perspectives shaping its future, the RSS wrote on its Facebook page.

On the first day, February 7, the opening session is scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm and will be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. A second session on the same day will commence at 6:15 pm.

The lecture series is expected to draw public attention as part of the RSS’s centenary year, with a focus on dialogue, reflection, and the organisation’s vision for the future.

‘First time after Gautam Buddha:’ Mohan Bhagwat At the event, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, “The work of the Sangh is unique, and based on our knowledge, we used to say that such work does not exist anywhere else in the world. Now, we are experiencing it directly, as people from India and abroad come to observe the Sangh," Bhagwat said, PTI reported.

"People from all five continents visit, study its activities, and ask many questions. In the end, everyone asks the same question, whether they are from Africa, Europe, America, Southeast Asia, or the Middle East. They say that this method is relevant for the younger generation, and even in their own country’s history, perhaps after Gautam Buddha, such an all-India effort has not taken place.”

“Once again after a hundred years, we are telling you what the Sangh is, because the work of the Sangh is not for itself but for the entire country, for India…The Sangh was not formed in competition with any other organisation, nor was it created as a reaction to any specific situation, and it has not functioned in opposition to anyone. Our work is carried out without opposing anyone. The Sangh does not seek popularity or power”, he said.