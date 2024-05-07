Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests fifth accused

The Mumbai Crime Brand on Tuesday made its fifth arrest in the care regarding firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. The fifth accused in the case was arrested by the cops from Rajasthan, and has been identified as Mohammad Chaudhary, reported ANI. Bollywood actor Salman Khan.(PTI)

According to the investigation, Mohammad Chaudhary helped the two shooters, now apprehended, in carrying out the firing incident at Galaxy Apartments on Sunday, April 14. Chaudhary allegedly helped the two shooters do recce of the scene of the crime, and provided them with money.

The Mumbai Crime Branch said in a statement, “Chaudhary is being brought to Mumbai today where he will be produced in the court and a demand for custody will be made.”

This is a developing story.