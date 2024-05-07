 Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests fifth accused | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests fifth accused

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
May 07, 2024 10:44 AM IST

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday made its fifth arrest in the case regarding firing at Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.

The Mumbai Crime Brand on Tuesday made its fifth arrest in the care regarding firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. The fifth accused in the case was arrested by the cops from Rajasthan, and has been identified as Mohammad Chaudhary, reported ANI.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan.(PTI)
According to the investigation, Mohammad Chaudhary helped the two shooters, now apprehended, in carrying out the firing incident at Galaxy Apartments on Sunday, April 14. Chaudhary allegedly helped the two shooters do recce of the scene of the crime, and provided them with money.

The Mumbai Crime Branch said in a statement, “Chaudhary is being brought to Mumbai today where he will be produced in the court and a demand for custody will be made.”

This is a developing story.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

