Salman Khan wearing Ram Janmabhoomi watch ‘haram’, says cleric

Barelvi cleric and All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has said that Bollywood actor Salman Khan wearing a Ram Janmabhoomi edition watch is "haram" (forbidden in Islam), reported PTI. Actor Salman Khan wearing his ₹ 34 lakh Ram Janmabhoomi limited edition watch. (Instagram/beingsalmankhan)

In a statement on Friday, Maulana Razvi said he had received inquiries regarding Islamic law concerning Salman Khan's actions.

"I have been asked about Shariat's ruling about Salman Khan. I tell you the Shariat's ruling about the work done by him, that he is wearing a Ram Edition watch made for the promotion of Ram Mandir. Wearing such a watch in hand being a Muslim is illegal and haram," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Razvi further said that Salman Khan, as a prominent Indian figure with a large Muslim fan base, should refrain from activities deemed un-Islamic.

“Salman Khan is a famous personality of India. He has millions of fans, and he is also a Muslim,” he said.

"In such a situation, doing un-Islamic activities is against Shariat. He should avoid such activities and repent for the un-Islamic activities he has done," the Maulana added.

Salman Khan's Ram Janmabhoomi edition watch

Salman Khan's limited edition Ram Janmabhoomi watch to attention during the promotion of his upcoming film Sikandar. In a post on Instagram about the film, he was seen wearing the watch with a stylish gold dial and orange strap.

As reported by Hindustan Times earlier, the watch features engravings on the case that celebrate the cultural and historical significance of the Ram Janmabhoomi. The dial has a detailed relief of the Ayodhya temple, while the bezel and dial carry sacred inscriptions of Hindu Gods.

Only 49 pieces of the limited-edition watch are available worldwide, and one of them is owned by the actor. The watch is worth ₹34 lakh. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that his mother, Salma Khan, gifted him the watch.

Salman Khan's next film, Sikandar, will be released in theatres this Eid, March 30. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

(Inputs from PTI)