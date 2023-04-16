Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal: UP gangster Atiq Ahmad's political career | Timeline

Historysheeter Atiq Ahmad was killed on Saturday in Prayagraj when he was in police custody and was speaking to the media. Three people have been arrested for killing Atiq and his brother Ashraf. They entered the hospital premises where Atiq and Ashraf were being taken for medical check-up posing as media personnel. Atiq Ahmad's son Asad Ahmad was killed on Thursday in an encounter by the UP police's Special Task Force. Read | 'Main baat Guddu Muslim...': Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead as they were speaking

Atiq Ahmad's first election win was as an independent candidate. (PTI)

Atiq Ahmad was a dreaded name in Allahabad and his entry into the crime world took place as long as 1979. He had around 100 criminal cases against him.

1. In 1979, Atiq Ahmad was accused of murder. Reports said he was the first person who was booked under the Gangster Act in Uttar Pradesh.

2. In 1989, already a powerful gangster Atiq started his political journey and won the Allahabad West seat as an independent candidate.

3. As an independent candidate, Atiq Ahmad retained his seat for the next two consecutive elections and his fourth win was on the ticket of the Samajwadi Party.

4. Atiq Ahmad was also the president of Apna Dal between 1999 and 2003. In the 2002 election, Atiq won the sear on Apna Dal ticket.

5. Atiq made a comeback to the Samajwadi Party and was elected as MP from Uttar Pradesh's Phulpur in 2004 Lok Sabha election.

6. After the Raju Pal murder case, in 2005, Atiq Ahmad surrendered in 2008 and was expelled from the Samajwadi Party. Raju Pal was a BSP MLA who was murdered in 2005 after Raju Pal defeated Atiq's brother Ashraf in an Assembly bypoll in 2005. The bypoll was held as Atiq moved to Lok Sabha.

7. In 2014, he was taken back to the Samajwadi Party and contested in the Lok Sabha election which he lost to the BJP.

8. While the 2014 Lok Sabha election was his last tryst with politics, his crime world expanded. In 2016, he assaulted the staff members of a university for taking action against students who were caught cheating.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.