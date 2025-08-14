Samajwadi Party expels MLA Pooja Pal for 'indiscipline' after she praises Yogi action against gangster Atiq Ahmed

Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday expelled its MLA Pooja Pal for anti-party activities and indiscipline, an action that comes after she thanked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for zero-tolerance policy against crime that improved law and order in the state. During the 24-hour 'Vision 2047' debate in the state Assembly, Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal praised CM Yogi Adityanath for 'zero tolerance against crime' policy. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The SP MLA had said that the UP CM gave her justice by bringing in policies like zero tolerance that led to the killing of criminals like Atiq Ahmed.

What Pooja Pal said?

Pal, widow of slain BSP legislator Raju Pal, on Wednesday credited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance policy for “bringing her justice” in the case involving gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

Speaking during the 24-hour marathon discussion on Vision Document 2047 in the state Assembly, Pooja Pal said, “Everyone knows who murdered my husband. The Chief Minister heard me when no one else did. His zero-tolerance policy led to the killing of criminals like Atiq Ahmed. Today, the entire state looks at him with trust.”

In a pointed remark, she added in Hindi, “Mere pati ke hatyare Atiq Ahmed ko Mukhya Mantri ne mitti mein milaane ka kaam kiya” (The Chief Minister buried my husband’s murderer, Atiq Ahmed).

Recalling her long struggle for justice, she said, “I raised my voice when no one wanted to fight against criminals like Atiq Ahmed. When I began to tire, CM Yogi Adityanath stood by me and gave me justice.”

Raju Pal was gunned down in January 2005 in Prayagraj, just days after his wedding. In February 2023, Umesh Pal, a key witness in the case, was also killed in a daylight attack in the city’s Sulem Saray area. Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, both named as prime accused, were later arrested. On April 15, 2023, the duo was shot dead at close range by men posing as journalists while being taken for a medical check-up in Prayagraj.