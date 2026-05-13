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SP patriarch's son, Leeds-educated, gym owner, animal lover: Who was Prateek Yadav

Prateek Yadav was taken to the hospital at around 5.30, according to hospital sources, and was declared dead by 5.55 am.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 08:17 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and half-brother of Akhilesh Yadav, died in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38.

Prateek Yadav was an animal lover and ran and organisation to rescue and take care of animals(Instagram/iamprateekyadav)

He was rushed to hospital in emergency from his residence early Wednesday morning after he was reported unwell. According to Lucknow Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta, at 5 am in the morning, they received information that Prateek was unwell and found him in a critical condition.

Also read: Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son, dies at 38

He was taken to the hospital at around 5.30 am, according to hospital sources, and was declared dead by 5.55 am.

Who was Prateek Yadav?

-Prateek Yadav was the son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna Gupta.

-He was the half-brother of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

 
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