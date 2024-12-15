Sambhal officials reopen ancient temple closed since riots in 1978

The Sambhal district officials on Friday reopened an ancient temple that had been locked since communal riots in the town in 1978. Officials found a Hanuman idol and a Shivling inside the 'ancient' Bhasma Shankar temple. (PTI/ANI)

The authorities happened to "stumble" upon the temple house during an anti-encroachment in the area near the Shahi Jama Masjid, only to find a Hanuman idol and Shivling there, PTI reported.

Locals claimed that the Bhasma Shankar temple had remained since 1978 after the communal riots resulted in the displacement of the local Hindu community there.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Misra, who was leading a campaign against electricity theft in the area, said that they came across the temple while conducting an inspection in the region. "Upon noticing it, I immediately informed the district authorities," she said.

"We all came here together and decided to reopen the temple," Misra said, confirming that it had been closed for decades. The temple also has a well nearby which again, the officials plan to reopen.

This discovery comes weeks after the violence over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid claimed four lives.

The Sambhal administration has launched a campaign drive to tackle encroachments and electricity thefts in the area around the Mughal-era mosque.

‘500-years-old ancient temple’

Located in Khaggu Sarai, the temple is just over a kilometer away from the Jama Masjid, which is situated in the Kot Garvi area.

A resident of the Kot Garvi area, Mukesh Rastogi, said, "We had heard a lot about this temple from our ancestors. It is an ancient temple but it was closed long ago because people only a particular community lived there."

He said that as per what he's heard, the temple must be at least 500-years-old.

On the other hand, 82-year-old Vishnu Shankar Rastogi, patron of the Nagar Hindu Mahasabha also told PTI about his personal connection with the temple.

"I have lived in Khaggu Sarai since my birth. After the 1978 riots, our community was forced to migrate from the area. This temple, dedicated to our Kulguru, has been locked since then," Vishnu said.

He further said before the 1978 riots, around 25-30 Hindu families, including his own, used to live in the Khaggu Sarai area. However, after the riots, they sold their house and moved from there.

Vishnu said that it is an ancient temple, known as the Bhasma Shankar temple, adding that this was called the temple of the Rastogi community.

"Earlier, the people of our community used to come here for worship," he said.

Sanjay Sankhydhar, a resident of Sambhal, said that he had heard a lot about this temple. "People's sorrows were relieved by visiting here. But it was closed for a long time. Now the people here will visit again and earn the benefits of virtue," he added.

Sambhal was embroiled in violence from November 24, when tensions erupted over the survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid.

Notably, the Supreme Court had last week barred civil courts across the nation from taking up any fresh suits challenging the ownership or title of any place of worship, or ordering surveys of disputed religious places until further order. It clarified that courts cannot pass any "effective" order in this regard.

The apex court was hearing pleas challenging the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

The petitions challenged this Act, saying that it takes away the rights of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs to restore their 'places of worship and pilgrimages' destroyed by others.

(with PTI inputs)