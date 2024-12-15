Weeks after violence, drive against encroachment, power theft in Sambhal sparks controversy

Nearly three weeks after violence erupted in Sambhal on November 24 during the second round of a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Mosque and claimed four lives, a joint team of the power department and the Nagar Palika Parishad (municipal board) carried out a special drive against encroachment and power theft in the localities around the Mughal-era mosque on Saturday. Security personnel during a crackdown on electricity theft, in Sambhal on Saturday (PTI)

The drive, lasting over eight hours, led to significant discoveries of illegal power connections, officials said.

Superintendent of police (SP) K.K. Bishnoi said, “We have uncovered significant power theft in these areas, with electricity being supplied through illegal connections to entire neighbourhoods.”

“In some cases, the electricity is being provided from makeshift power connections atop a mosque minaret.”

He said that resistance from certain areas during drives in the past prompted authorities to seek police support for the operation.

“This anti-power theft drive has been ongoing for the past two months in Sambhal. Over 1,200 cases have been registered so far, with fines exceeding ₹5 crore,” he added.

District magistrate Rajendra Pensiya also visited the areas targeted in the drive, instructing teams to remove encroachments, particularly those obstructing drainage systems.

Pensiya confirmed that the administration was taking steps to address encroachments around the historical mosque.

“We are marking the area as it is in the documents and ensuring it is cleaned up. There is a well nearby, which we are in the process of reviving,” Pensiya said, according to a PTI report.

“The campaign will continue for two to three months and all encroachments will be cleared,” Pensiya said.

“We conducted a check on loudspeakers at religious sites on Saturday and uncovered illegal electricity connections in around 250 to 300 houses, mosques and madrasas,” he told reporters.

The district authorities uncovered a case in which 150 to 200 houses were drawing power from a single distribution unit.

“An entire roof has been converted into an illegal power distribution unit,” Pensiya said and added that an FIR would be filed against those responsible.

The drive, however, has sparked controversy, particularly in light of the November 24 violence. The incident stemmed from a dispute after the Hindu side claimed the mosque was built on the ruins of an ancient Harihar temple.

Bijendra Yadav, a leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), questioned the timing of the drive.

“The authorities have the right to act against power theft and encroachments, but the choice of this particular area and timing raises concerns about their intentions,” he said.

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan echoed these concerns, accusing authorities of singling out the Muslim community.

“Have you ever seen a district police chief supervising a power theft drive? This is a clear attempt to demonise and terrorise Muslims while maligning their image,” he alleged.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)