Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Supreme Court restrains courts from passing orders on pleas seeking mosque surveys

ByHT News Desk
Dec 12, 2024 04:56 PM IST

Place of Worship Act hearing: The top court restrained courts across the country to admit or pass orders in any fresh suit or plea seeking survey of mosques

The Supreme Court on Thursday paused all surveys of places of worship as it began hearing petitions challenging certain provisions of the Places of Worship Act. The top court directed lower courts to not admit or pass any order on surveys of mosques, till it next hears this matter.

The Supreme Court made the remarks while hearing petitions challenging provisions of the Places of Worship Act.(HT Photo)
The Supreme Court made the remarks while hearing petitions challenging provisions of the Places of Worship Act.(HT Photo)

“No order of survey or any other effective order to be passed in existing suits as well,” the top court said while hearing pleas challenging Places of Worship Act.

The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

The pleas challenged the Places of Worship Act saying that the Act takes away the rights of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs to restore their 'places of worship and pilgrimages', destroyed by

The top court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Vishwanathan,"We are examining vires, contours and ambit of 1991 law on places of worship Act".

SC asks Centre to file reply within 4 weeks

According to a PTI report, the apex court asked the Centre to file its reply to the pleas and cross ones in four weeks and granted a further of four weeks to other parties to file their rejoinder after the Centre filed its reply.

The bench would accord the hearing after completion of pleadings.

The top court, meanwhile, allowed pleas of various parties including Muslim bodies seeking to intervene in the proceedings.

The top court is seized of as many as six pleas, including one filed by Ashwini Upadhyay who has prayed that Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, be set aside.

Among the various reasons submitted was the contention that these provisions take away the right of judicial remedy to reclaim a place of worship of any person or a religious group.

(With bureau and PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On