Sandeshkhali, Gaighata, Samserganj, Dinhata, Asansol Dakshin election results | Live updates

Results in Sandeshkhali, Gaighata, Samserganj, Dinhata and Asansol Dakshin will be key to gauging local electoral shifts, with direct contests between the TMC and BJP

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The Election Commission is set to announce the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections today, following the conclusion of the first and second phases of polling held on April 23 and April 29. In the 2021 elections, the ruling TMC secured 123 out of these 142 seats, while the BJP managed to win 18 seats and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) won one. For the BJP, making significant gains in this region is crucial to mounting a serious challenge to the TMC’s dominance in the state. The Sandeshkhali (ST) Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in West Bengal. Located in the North 24 Parganas district, Sandeshkhali is a riverine island within the Sundarbans region. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). In the 2021 Assembly elections, TMC’s Sukumar Mahata won from Sandeshkhali. This year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sanat Sardar, while the TMC has nominated Jharna Sardar. Gaighata, another Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas, is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and falls under the Bangaon (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, BJP candidate Subrata Thakur won the seat. For the current election, the BJP has again fielded Subrata Thakur, while the TMC has nominated Narottam Biswas. Samserganj Assembly constituency, located in Murshidabad district, is part of the Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 elections, TMC’s Amirul Islam secured a decisive victory with a margin of 96,417 votes. This year, the BJP has fielded Sasti Charan Ghosh, while the TMC candidate is Mohammed Noor Alam. Dinhata Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar district witnessed a BJP victory in 2021, with Nisith Pramanik winning the seat. In the current contest, the BJP has nominated Ajay Ray, while the TMC has fielded Udayan Guha and the Congress has put forward Harihar Roy Singha. Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency, located in Paschim Bardhaman district, was won by BJP’s Agnimitra Paul in the 2021 elections. She is seeking a second term this year and faces competition from TMC’s Tapas Banerjee.