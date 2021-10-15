In Vijayadashami speech, RSS chief renews demand for population policy

In his annual Vijayadashami speech on Friday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat flagged concerns about India’s growing population, calling it a “predicament” that could give rise to “many problems in near future”. He renewed his demand for a national population policy. Bhagwat’s pitch for the policy “applicable to all” was based on the “demographic changes and imbalance” that he said is being noticed worldwide.

“There should be a population policy. There has been some discussion on the issue before.” He said the country will need a policy that will take into account the next 50 years and strike a balance between how many people will be needed to feed the aging population after 30 years. Bhagwat referred to a resolution passed by the Sangh in 2015 demanding a population policy.

This is not the first time that the Sangh chief has voiced the demand. In 2018, he underscored the need for the common law to ensure “demographic balance” pivoted on the principle of a uniform policy that would be applicable to all and implemented without exception.

Such a policy, the Sangh says, will serve the multiple purposes of checking illegal infiltration, conversions through coercion and ensure an equal right to natural resources.

The Sangh has referred to Census 2011 to buttress its claims of changes in numbers of Hindus and other communities. While demanding a comprehensive and effective policy of equal population control for all communities and laws against conversion, the Sangh has blamed illegal infiltration and forced conversions for changes in the population of Hindus, Muslims, and Christians. It has said the decadal growth rate of the Christian population was more than 30% In 11 states and that of Muslims over 30% in nine states.

In 2005, at an All India Pratinidhi Sabha meeting, the highest decision-making body of the Sangh, the issue of the “declining Hindu population” came up for discussion. In a resolution passed at the meeting, it called upon heads of religious institutions of all sects, sub-sects, temples, monasteries, gurdwaras to “play an important role in mental transformation …and call upon the brethren who have converted from their sects to return to the sects of their ancestors.”

In 2015, a year after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government came to power at the Centre, the Sangh at its Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting passed a resolution demanding “reformulation of the national population policy keeping in view the availability of resources in the country, future needs and the problem of demographic imbalance and applied uniformly.”

It advocated a National Register of Citizens to “curb the illegal infiltration from across the borders and prevent these infiltrators from acquiring citizenship rights and purchasing lands.”

Following the Sangh’s concerted campaign for a population policy, at least three BJP-ruled states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Assam announced their intent to introduce population control policies. The moves were perceived to be in line with Sangh’s push to address what it calls challenges of demographic changes and its impact on natural resources.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country with an estimated 220 million, has announced a policy that seeks to incentivise population control. In Assam that has a population of 36 million, the government wants to link a two-child policy with access to social welfare schemes and government jobs.

Uttarakhand has also begun examining a draft population control bill prepared by Uttar Pradesh to come up with its own version of a law to check the growing population and ensure “demographic balance”.

In the election-bound states, the “demographic imbalance” has emerged as a key issue. In Uttarakhand, for instance, the opposition parties have labelled the so-called population imbalance a design to polarise. While Congress said the BJP was “targeting a particular community under its (policy) garb”. The Aam Admi Party has called it “divisive politics”.

A Sangh functionary said the issue of “changing patterns of demography has triggered concerns in states such as Uttarakhand where land and natural resources are scarce”. He added it should not be viewed as a “political or communal” issue.

The functionary said in states along the borders, “rapid changes in demography” also rings alarm bells over issues “of security and stability”.

“People in states such as Assam and Uttarakhand are doubly affected by changes in population demographic that are not organic as these can also be a result of illegal immigration, which in turn poses a threat to national security,” the functionary said.

This concern was echoed by the Uttarakhand government in September in a statement where it alluded to instances of migration due to a demographic change in specific areas and referred to these as grounds for checking “illegal land deals”. The government said due to unprecedented rising population in certain areas of the state, the demography of those areas has been majorly affected. “And due to this demographic change, members of certain communities are forced to migrate from those areas. Also, there are possibilities that the communal harmony in those areas may be disturbed.”

SS Jodhka, a professor of sociology at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, said the anxiety about changing demography is a tool that the Sangh uses to push its ideology. “Changes in demography have been one of the foundational anxieties of the Sangh. It is a political strategy to mobilise anxiety among the Hindus that they are a persecuted majority. There is no data-based evidence to suggest that Muslims are outnumbering the Hindus. The birth rate of Hindus in the lower socio-economic demographics has been nearly equal to the Muslims in the comparable stratum. Poorer populations tend to have higher birth rates, across religions.”

On the repercussions of a narrative based on fears of a demographic imbalance, he said, “Our nationalism is based on a constitutional democracy, but creating nationalism based on religious identities will have repercussions that will have deep implications for the nation.”

