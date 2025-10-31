Sanjay Raut announces 2-month break from public life due to health issues, PM Modi reacts

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday announced that he will stay away from public life for the next two months due to some serious health issues. Sanjay Raut has announced a two-month break from public life citing health reasons. (HT_PRINT)

Without elaborating further, Raut, 63, said he is undergoing treatment and will recover and return soon.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been a vocal leader in Uddhav Thackeray's party and is known for his fearless opposition to the BJP-NDA government.

"As per medical advice, I have been instructed to avoid public appearances and gatherings for some time. I regret this deeply. I am confident that I will recover completely and, hopefully, meet you all again in the New Year," Raut said in a statement on X.

Sources close to Raut have said he has been advised by doctors to take rest as he has undergone two angioplasties in 2019 and 2020, PTI reported.

PM Modi wishes him speedy recovery Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a speedy recovery and good health to Sanjay Raut.

"Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut Ji," PM Modi said in a post on X.