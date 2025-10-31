Sanjay Raut announces 2-month break from public life due to health issues, PM Modi reacts

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday announced that he will stay away from public life for the next two months due to some serious health issues.
Without elaborating further, Raut, 63, said he is undergoing treatment and will recover and return soon.
Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been a vocal leader in Uddhav Thackeray's party and is known for his fearless opposition to the BJP-NDA government.
"As per medical advice, I have been instructed to avoid public appearances and gatherings for some time. I regret this deeply. I am confident that I will recover completely and, hopefully, meet you all again in the New Year," Raut said in a statement on X.
Sources close to Raut have said he has been advised by doctors to take rest as he has undergone two angioplasties in 2019 and 2020, PTI reported.
PM Modi wishes him speedy recovery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a speedy recovery and good health to Sanjay Raut.
"Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut Ji," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Raut has said he was confident of a full recovery soon and expressed hope that he would regain good health by next year.
Raut's absence is being seen as a possible jolt to Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) as it goes for local body polls in the next two months. Raut had played a significant role in bringing the two Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, together to contest the civic polls.