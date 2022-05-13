Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sanjay Raut hits out at Centre over the killing of Kashmiri Pandit in J&K

Sanjay Raut's sharp comments come a day after a Kashmiri Pandit - Rahul Bhat, an employee at a government office in Budgam district - was shot and killed by terrorists at his workplace.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut(HT_PRINT)
Published on May 13, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday hit out at the Centre over the 'atmosphere of instability' in Jammu and Kashmir, and questioned claims Kashmiri Pandits were returning to the Valley post the contentious scrapping of Article 370. Raut urged union home minister Amit Shah to 'seriously think about this' and called on the Centre to ensure those living in J&K were safe.

"Don't know how many Kashmiri Pandits returned to Kashmir in (the) last seven years. HM (Home Minister) needs to think seriously about this. Let's not keep pointing fingers at Pak, but see what can do for Kashmiri Pandits," Raut told reporters.

"If even after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits are not returning, and those living in Kashmir are not safe. You (the Centre) have to take tough decisions to end this atmosphere of instability that is building in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP's sharp comments come a day after a Kashmiri Pandit - Rahul Bhat, an employee at a government office in Budgam district - was shot and killed by terrorists at his workplace.

Kashmir Police said Bhat was shot and then taken to a Srinagar hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries. Two terrorists have been identified in connection with the attack, police also said.

Available intel suggests the terrorists belonged to the Pakistan-based and globally proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group. JeM has been 'desperate to take action against the minority community in order to keep the terror plot boiling', intel inputs indicate.

Bhat's killing - the latest in a long line of targeted attacks on civilians (across different communities) dating back to October last year - has triggered furious protests in J&K.

Bhat's father, Bitta Jee Bhat, a retired police officer, has sought a high-level probe into how the killers managed to enter a government office and carry out the crime.

My son’s killers must be brought to justice, he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

