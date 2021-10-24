Sanjay Raut shares a video of Aryan Khan, Nawab Malik says 'Satyamev Jayate'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of Sunday shared a purported video of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan apparently at NCB custody and said the allegations that a witness in the Aryan Khan case was made to sign on blank paper by the Narcotics Control Bureau is shocking. "Also there are reports that there was demand of huge money. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that these cases are made to defame Maharashtra. This seems to be coming true. The police should take suo moto cognisance," Raut wrote sharing the video.

In the video, Aryan Khan can be seen with KP Gosavi, a witness in the cruise rave party case. The small clip shows Aryan Khan saying something being recorded in what seems like KP Gosavi's phone.

NCB says Gosavi, Bhanushali were independent witnesses in Aryan Khan case; not known to agency

The video comes amid allegations against the central agency which raided the Goa-bound cruise on October 2 and arrested eight persons, including Aryan Khan. There have been claims of collusion between Sameer Wankhede and KP Gosavi, the person seen in the video shared by Sanjay Raut.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik who has been accusing the central agency of irregularities tweeted 'Satyamev Jayate' on Sunday, as the allegations came to surface.

What are the allegations against NCB?

A video of some Prabhakar Sail has come to the surface on Sunday where he said he was the driver of KP Gosavi. Gosavi is the same person whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral after Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB. Prabhakar Sail has claimed that he is 'scared of Wankhede'. He also claimed in the video that he was there with KP Gosavi on the night the raid took place and his signatures were taken on blank papers by the NCB officials. "There was discussion of bribe to Sameer Wankhede," he said in Marathi in the now-viral video. He also said he collected ₹50 lakh in cash.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik earlier brought allegations of extortion against the central agency. He asked Sameer Wankhede, the NCB zonal director heading the investigation of Bollywood-related drug cases, why he went to the Maldives when the entire Bollywood was there during the Covid-19 pandemic. Slamming the personal attack, Wankhede said he went to the Maldives with his family taking permission from his department.