Sanjay Singh arrest LIVE updates: AAP workers gather at Delhi office ahead of protest

Sanjay Singh arrest news LIVE updates: Several workers of the party have gathered at the Aam Aadmi Party office at DDU Marg, raising slogans against the Centre and demanding the release of Sanjay Singh.

AAP workers at the party's office in New Delhi.(X)

Singh was arrested Wednesday evening by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case. His arrest triggered a political firestorm as Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being behind it. The Aam Aadmi Party announced that it will hold protests outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi today.

The under-scanner excise policy was rolled out in November 2021 for the 2021-22 financial year, marking the exit of the Delhi government from retail sales of alcohol. It allowed private players to bid for licenses. The probe agency has alleged that kickbacks were paid to implement the excise policy which was scrapped after Delhi’s lieutenant governor VK Saxena asked for an investigation into alleged irregularities.