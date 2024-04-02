Sanjay Singh's mother on bail granted to AAP leader: ‘Only my heart knows…’

Radhika Singh, the mother of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, expressed immense happiness over her son receiving bail from the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy scam case. AAP MP Sanjay Singh (PTI)

She said, “Only my heart knows how happy I am. It is a good thing he got the bail. I was very sad and pained when my innocent son was arrested. He didn't do anything and still, they arrested him, I was very sad. But I am just as happy today.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She told PTI, “These are tears of happiness. My son faced a lot of difficulties in jail. He will come home and as happy as he'd be, we are happier. When I told his father, he was so happy that he is distributing sweets there.”

The Supreme Court granted bail to Singh in the liquor scam case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chose not to oppose the bail plea, stating the agency had no objection to Singh's release.

The Rajya Sabha MP's wife Anita Singh said, "This struggle is long and it will continue. Till our three brothers (Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain) are out, we are not celebrating. We thank the court...He (Sanjay Singh) will come tomorrow."

This marks Singh as the first senior AAP leader to secure regular bail in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and ex-health minister Satyendar Jain remain in judicial custody in the same case.

The court, in its ruling, cautioned Singh against discussing the case while on bail, stating that the ED's decision shouldn't set a legal precedent.

ED arrested Singh in October last year after day-long raids at his residence. Singh was accused of playing a significant role in creating and executing the excise policy.

The money laundering case by the ED originated from an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Both agencies allege that irregularities occurred during the revision of the defunct Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, including the granting of undue advantages to license holders.