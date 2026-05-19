...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Satheesan, 20-member UDF cabinet take oath

VD Satheesan was sworn in as Kerala's 13th chief minister, leading the Congress-led UDF back to power after a decade, with 20 ministers taking office.

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:20 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
Advertisement

Senior state Congress leader VD Satheesan was sworn in as the 13th chief minister of Kerala on Monday at a packed Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, marking the return of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to power in the state after a decade.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar with chief minister VD Satheesan and the Council of Ministers after the swearing-in ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. (ANI)

20 ministers, including 11 from the Congress and five from the alliance’s second-largest partner— the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), also took oath of office and secrecy along with the chief minister. One minister each from Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Jacob), Communist Marxist Party (CMP) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) completed the 21-member cabinet.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oaths of office and secrecy to Satheesan and his cabinet.

Top Congress leaders— including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, were among those present.

The gazette with the details of the portfolios and departments assigned to the individual ministers was not published till late Monday evening. While Chennithala, who lost out to Satheesan in the CM race, is expected to keep the home and vigilance portfolios, the CM will handle finance, ports and law portfolios.

Thousands of activists belonging to the Congress and parties like IUML and Kerala Congress had begun to throng the grounds of the Central Stadium, located right behind the Secretariat complex in Thiruvananthapuram, as early as 6 am. Many of them had taken overnight trains and buses from various parts of the state to attend the oath-taking ceremony. The state police came under extreme duress during the event to control the crowds and prevent them from entering the VIP and VVIP zones.

In the recently-concluded Assembly elections in the state, the UDF won 102 of the 140 seats, it’s best ever result in nearly five decades. The LDF, which administered the state continuously since 2016, saw its tally drop from 99 to 35 seats. The BJP, which had no member in the outgoing Assembly, won three seats.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

vd satheesan
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Satheesan, 20-member UDF cabinet take oath
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.