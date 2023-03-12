Satish Kaushik death case, allegations against Vikas Malu: What we know so far

After allegations of Kuber Group director Vikas Malu's involvement surfaced days after the death of veteran actor Satish Kaushik, Delhi police initiated an investigation. The cops on Sunday went to the businessman's farmhouse to investigate further. Vikas Malu's second wife said Vikas was responsible for the actor's death. Satish Kaushik died on March 9 reportedly as a result of cardiac arrest shortly after celebrating Holi with his friends in Vikas Malu's farmhouse.

When and how did Satish Kaushik die?

Satish Kaushik and his friends celebrated Holi on March 8 in a farmhouse owned by Vikas Malu in Gurugram, and then he went to bed around 9:30pm and his health deteriorated around 12am. He then called the manager and explained that he was having trouble breathing. His manager took him to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, where he died at 1.43am despite receiving Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

What did the autopsy report say?

The police said that the detailed post-mortem report of Satish Kaushik confirmed that the death was "natural" and occurred due to 'cardiac arrest'. The cause of death, according to the post-mortem report, was cardiac arrest caused by coronary artery blockage, which is associated with coronary artery diseases. The viscera have been preserved, and photography and videography have been completed, according to the police. The Mr India actor had a history of hypertension and sugar.

What are the allegations against Vikas Malu?

Vikas Malu's second wife said Satish Kaushik and Vikas Malu had business ties and that the two had a financial dispute.

“Satish Ji and my husband had business connections as well. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish Ji and my husband, where Satish ji demanded ₹15 crores that he had earlier given to him. But, my husband said that he will give the money in India,” she added.

Police investigation

A crime team from Delhi's South-West district police visited the farmhouse where the deceased actor was staying days after his death, The Delhi Police also said they are reviewing seven hours of CCTV footage from the actor's Holi celebration at a farmhouse in Delhi.

