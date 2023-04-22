The Delhi Police on Saturday afternoon clarified that former J&K governor Satyapal Malik has neither been detained nor arrested, after several farmer leaders claimed that Malik was arrested by the Delhi police -- a day after the CBI called him for questioning in an insurance scam. “False information is being spread on social media handles regarding detention of Sh. Satyapal Malik, Ex. Gov. Whereas, he himself has arrived at P.S. R K Puram alongwith his supporters. He has been informed that he is at liberty to leave at his own will,” the Delhi Police clarified.

Satyapal Malik not arrested, 'Came on his own, can leave': Police

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, a khap panchayat was organised in support of Satyapal Malik in RK Puram but the police cancelled it as there was no permission for the event. Some leaders of the Bhartiya Kisan Union were detained by the police and it was then that Satyapal Malik reached the RK Puram police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BKU's Gurnam Singh Charuni issued a video claiming that Malik was arrested. “Yesterday, I expressed my apprehension that Satyapal Malik may be taken to task for his statements and his support to the farmers. Then I got to know he has been summoned by the CBI. Today there was a programme in support of Satyapal ji which was cancelled by the police and he was arrested. We too have been arrested. I am getting calls from supporters asking whether they should call for a chakka jam or not in protest. I want to tell them to wait for the time being and maintain peace,” Charuni said in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said as Satyapal Malik arrived at the police station, he was informed that the khap panchayat could not be held where it was planned.

The panchayat was called by leaders of 36 prominent khaps from Haryana, western UP.

Malik recently made some claims about the 2019's Pulwama attack in an interview. Soon after the interview, he was issued a notice by the CBI for questioning in an insurance case that was reported by him earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.