Saudi Arabia: 9 Indians killed in road accident, helpline set up as S Jaishankar condoles deaths

PTI |
Jan 29, 2025 04:45 PM IST

The mission said it is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families.

Nine Indian nationals were killed in a road accident near Jizan in western Saudi Arabia, the Indian mission in Jeddah said on Wednesday.

The Indian mission in Saudi Arabia has sprung into action(Representative Image)
The Indian mission in Saudi Arabia has sprung into action(Representative Image)

The mission said it is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families.

"We deeply mourn the tragic loss of 9 Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the Indian consulate said on X.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected. The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured. A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries," it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was "grieved" to learn about the accident and the loss of lives.

"Spoke with our Consul General in Jeddah, who is in touch with the concerned families. He is extending fullest support in this tragic situation," he said in a post on X.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
