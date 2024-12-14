‘Savarkar said there’s nothing Indian about Constitution': Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday invoked Vinayak Damodar Savarkar to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Parliament.



"I want to start my speech by quoting what the Supreme Leader, not of the BJP but of the modern interpretation of the ideas of the RSS has to say about the Constitution of India and about how he thinks India should be run - "The worst thing about the Constitution of India is that there is nothing Indian about it. Manusmriti is that scripture which is most worshippable after Vedas for our Hindu nation and from which our ancient times have become the basis for our culture, customs, thought and practice.



"This book, for centuries, has codified the spiritual and divine march of our nation. Today, Manusmiriti is law. These are the words of Savarkar," Gandhi said in Lok Sabha during discussion on the 75th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution of India. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday.(PTI)

“Savarkar has clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about our Constitution. He has clearly stated that the book India is run by should be superseded by this book. This is what the fight is about,” the Congress MP from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli said on Savarkar, who is seen as an ideologue of the BJP and RSS.



While attacking the BJP MPs, Gandhi said,"I want to ask you (ruling side), do you stand by your leader's words? Do you support your leader's words? Because when you speak in Parliament about protecting the Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar, you are abusing Savarkar, you are defaming Savarkar."

Rahul Gandhi invokes ‘Eklavya’

During his speech in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi also invoked ‘Eklavya’, mentioned in Hindu scriptures.



He said a battle is taking place in India, and recited the story of 'Eklavya' who had sacrificed his thumb as a tribute to Guru Dronacharya.



“When you implemented Agniveer, you cut off the thumb of the youth. When you have paper leaks - you had 70 paper leaks, you cut off the thumb of the youth of India...Today, you lobbed tear gas shells on farmers outside Delhi, you unleashed lathi charge on the farmers,” he said.



"Farmers demand MSP from you. They demand a suitable price. But you facilitate profits to Adani, Ambani and cut off the thumb of farmers. We say Abhayamudra, we say "daro matt". You say, "Hum aapka angootha kaat denge." This is the difference," Gandhi added.



The Lok Sabha, on December 13, initiated a two-day debate on the Constitution to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption.



(With agency inputs)

