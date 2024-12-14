Parliament Winter Session Live: Constitution debate to continue in Lok Sabha

Parliament Winter Session Live: Lok Sabha proceedings underway during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (SansadTV/YouTube)

Parliament Winter Session Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, as the House will sit on a non-working day to hold a special debate on the Constitution, which completed 75 years on November 26. Friday was the first of two days set aside by the Lok Sabha for the Constitution debate. Rajya Sabha will conduct the debate on Monday and Tuesday....Read More

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly-elected Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, delivered her maiden speech on Friday, and attacked the government and the ruling BJP over a range of issues. Vadra, the sister of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and daughter of Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, registered a huge win from Wayanad in her first election, which she contested after her brother vacated the seat and chose to retain Rae Bareli. He won both the seats in Lok Sabha elections this year.

Meanwhile, the speakers from the ruling side included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others.

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on November and is scheduled to conclude on December 20.