Parliament Winter Session Live: Constitution debate to continue in Lok Sabha
Parliament Winter Session Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, as the House will sit on a non-working day to hold a special debate on the Constitution, which completed 75 years on November 26. Friday was the first of two days set aside by the Lok Sabha for the Constitution debate. Rajya Sabha will conduct the debate on Monday and Tuesday....Read More
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly-elected Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, delivered her maiden speech on Friday, and attacked the government and the ruling BJP over a range of issues. Vadra, the sister of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and daughter of Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, registered a huge win from Wayanad in her first election, which she contested after her brother vacated the seat and chose to retain Rae Bareli. He won both the seats in Lok Sabha elections this year.
Meanwhile, the speakers from the ruling side included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others.
The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on November and is scheduled to conclude on December 20.
Parliament Session Live: BJP leader criticises Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's speech
Parliament Session Live: BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan says, “Priyanka Gandhi was ill-prepared, uninformed and so unaware that she launched a blistering attack on her own Himachal Congress rule rather than Congress's misruled government and said that this Congress government had done big favours to industrialists and as a result, the small-scale farmers are in tears, in misery.”
Parliament Session Live: ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill in Lok Sabha on Monday
Parliament Session Live: Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill on Monday, days after the legislationwas approved by the Union Cabinet, paving the way for its introduction in Parliament.
Parliament Session Live: What Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in her first speech
Parliament Session Live: The Congress MP from Wayanad said the country “cannot run on fear and that it will rise, fight, and demand truth from the government.”
She also called the Constitution a “protective shield of justice, unity and freedom of expression” but alleged that the government made “every effort to break it during the past 10 years.” Dig deeper
Parliament Session Live: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha today
Parliament Session Live: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution in the Lok Sabha.
The House initiated a two-day debate on Friday to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of the Constitution's adoption.