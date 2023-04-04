‘Savarkar wrote letter to British because…': Devendra Fadnavis' 'silver spoon' dig at Rahul Gandhi

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi's comments about late Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has mounted an uncharacteristically harsh attack on the disqualified Lok Sabha MP, stating that those born with a silver spoon are the ones questioning Savarkar.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Sunny Shende/HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the ‘Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ in Mumbai on Sunday, Fadnavis questioned Rahul Gandhi's understanding of Savarkar and stated that his party leaders, including Indira Gandhi and Yashwantrao Chavan, had respected him.

Fadnavis also criticised former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for his stance on the issue and challenged him to take action instead of just making statements. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader also questioned why Rahul Gandhi has not deleted his tweet about Savarkar and urged him to do so.

Rahul Gandhi has often accused Savarkar of “apologising” to the British to get out of jail, and has routinely shot back at the BJP's demands for an apology by claiming he was the Congress leader and not Savarkar to seek mercy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It was Savarkar who after returning to Ratnagiri from jail in the Andamans started several activities to bring about social reforms. Savarkar had said unless we abolish untouchability, we will never become a great nation. But those born with a golden spoon call him mafiveer (mercy seeker)," Fadnavis said slamming Congress leaders.

Fadnavis added, “You said Veer Savarkar apologised and wrote a letter to the British. No, that is wrong. Savarkar wrote a letter because he knew that the British would not release him. So he wrote, do not release me (Savarkar) but release other prisoners who did nothing against you (the British)… Mahatma Gandhi wrote letters to Savarkar's relatives, who were also in jail with him (Savarkar) for many years, and said - other prisoners were released. He then told Savarkar that he should also tell the British that you released them, release me (Savarkar) too.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fadnavis claimed that a congratulatory motion was proposed for Savarkar in the post-Independence Parliament by a West Bengal member, but the Congress party, except for Feroze Gandhi, opposed it. Fadnavis went on to criticise Rahul Gandhi, stating that he has taken a “fake surname” and questioned if he knows the history of India.

"Some people's party is run on the money provided by the Chinese government. But they call Savarkar a mafiveer… Savarkar endured harsh suffering, poor quality food and all kinds of harassment from the British at the jail in Andamans," the deputy CM said.

He further attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray for allying with the Congress, which he claimed “insults” Savarkar. Fadnavis criticised Thackeray for offering flowers to the photo of Rajiv Gandhi, the father of Rahul Gandhi. “But has there ever been a single such gesture by Sonia or Rahul Gandhi towards late Balasaheb Thackeray,” Fadnavis said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has used the controversy surrounding Savarkar to attack the Congress, and the Maharashtra government plans to organise a 'Veerbhoomi Parikrama' at Nashik, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Pune and Mumbai from May 21 to 28 to mark the birth anniversary of Savarkar. The state government has said it will build a museum dedicated to Savarkar in Bhagur in Nashik.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON