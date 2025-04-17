Menu Explore
Saving tigers: India, International Big Cat Alliance sign headquarters pact

ByJayashree Nandi
Apr 17, 2025 03:10 PM IST

The Framework Agreement for the establishment of the IBCA officially came into force on January 23, 2025, the ministry of external affairs said

New Delhi: The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday signed an agreement with the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) to establish its headquarters and secretariat in India, aiming to create a global network for the conservation of tigers and other big cats.

The Government of India shall provide budgetary support of ₹150 crore to IBCA for creating a corpus, building infrastructure, and meeting recurring expenditure for five years from 2023-24 to 2028-29 (Getty Images/ Representative photo)
The Government of India shall provide budgetary support of 150 crore to IBCA for creating a corpus, building infrastructure, and meeting recurring expenditure for five years from 2023-24 to 2028-29 (Getty Images/ Representative photo)

The Headquarters Agreement, signed by MEA secretary (East) P. Kumaran and IBCA director general S.P. Yadav, allows India to host the IBCA headquarters and secretariat, with provisions to help it achieve its objectives and functions efficiently.

The agreement covers issues such as visas, privileges and immunities for IBCA secretariat and personnel, premises, entry into force, supplementary agreements, and other general provisions, a statement issued by the MEA.

“The Government of India shall provide budgetary support of 150 crore to IBCA for creating a corpus, building infrastructure, and meeting recurring expenditure for five years from 2023-24 to 2028-29,” the statement said.

Also Read: Cabinet okays setting up of International Big Cat Alliance

The framework agreement for the establishment of the IBCA officially came into force on January 23, 2025, the MEA said, adding that the ministry will serve as a depository for instruments of ratification, acceptance, approval or accession from countries seeking to become parties to the agreement.

“Delighted to inform that the @MEAIndia has confirmed the Framework Agreement on establishment of the International Big Cat Alliance @IBCA_official which now officially comes into force,” the IBCA shared the letter issued by MEA.

According to the MEA, Republic of Nicaragua, Kingdom of Eswatini, Republic of India, Federal Republic of Somalia and Republic of Liberia have deposited the instruments of ratification/acceptance/approval, under the Article VIII (1) of the Framework Agreement.

So far 27 countries including India have become member of IBCA and several international organisations working in the field of wildlife conservation have also partnered with IBCA.

Also read: India formally joins international alliance for big cats’ conservation

The IBCA was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9, 2023, during the ‘Commemorating 50 Years of Project Tiger’ event. The Union Cabinet approved its establishment with headquarters in India on February 29, 2024.

The IBCA aims to conserve seven big cats—Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar, and Puma—welcoming membership from all UN countries, range countries, and non-range countries interested in supporting big cat conservation.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
