Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SC grants bail to former excise officer, defers release

PTI |
Mar 09, 2025 02:00 PM IST

SC grants bail to former excise officer, defers release

New Delhi, The Supreme Court has granted bail to a former excise officer from Chhattisgarh in a cheating and corruption case linked to the high-profile liquor scam in the state.

SC grants bail to former excise officer, defers release
SC grants bail to former excise officer, defers release

The top court, however, directed that the officer shall be released on April 10 to ensure that the ongoing investigation is not affected.

A bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan noted that the accused, Arun Pati Tripathi, is in custody for approximately 11 months and there is no possibility of the trial commencing in the near future.

"Considering the observations made by us in the aforesaid order, the appellant is entitled to be enlarged on bail. However, to ensure that the investigation is not affected in any manner, we direct that the appellant shall be enlarged on bail on April 10, 2025 subject to appropriate terms and conditions fixed by the concerned Sessions Court," the bench said.

The apex court directed Tripathi to surrender his passport with the investigating officer and report to him every day at 10 am.

"Till the charge-sheet is filed, he will continue to cooperate with the investigating officer for investigation," the bench said.

"For passing an order of granting bail, the appellant shall be produced before the appropriate sessions court on April 10, 2025. The sessions court shall enlarge the appellant on bail on appropriate terms and conditions, including the aforesaid terms and conditions," the bench said.

Tripathi, an Indian Telecom Services officer, had challenged a Chhattisgarh High Court order denying him bail in connection with the liquor scam in the state.

The officer, who served on deputation as special secretary and managing director of the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited, was arrested after an ED investigation.

The ED initiated the probe based on a predicate offence registered by the economic offences wing, Raipur, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On