...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

SC issues notice to Centre on PIL challenging provisions of digital personal data protection law

SC issues notice to Centre on PIL challenging provisions of digital personal data protection law

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 01:00 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response of the Centre on a PIL challenging provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 that allegedly dilute transparency under the 2005 Right to Information Act.

SC issues notice to Centre on PIL challenging provisions of digital personal data protection law

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi sought responses from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and the Ministry of Law and Justice after taking note of the submissions of senior advocate Shayam Divan appearing for the PIL petitioners.

The bench also directed that Rajasthan be also impleaded as a party to the proceedings.

The PIL was filed by 'Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan' along with activists Aruna Roy, Nikhil Dey and Shankar Singh Rawat.

The petition challenges Section 44 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, which substitutes Section 8 of the RTI Act.

"Issue a writ of certiorari or a declaration, striking down Section 44 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, insofar as it substitutes Section 8 of the Right to Information Act, 2005, as unconstitutional and void, being violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India," the plea said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
supreme court rajasthan
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / SC issues notice to Centre on PIL challenging provisions of digital personal data protection law
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.