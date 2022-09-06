SC notice to Centre, ECI on plea to cancel religious symbols, names of parties

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a reply from the Centre and Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition seeking cancellation of names and symbols of political parties having religious connotations.

The top court also allowed political parties to take part in the proceedings when the matter is next heard on October 18.

A bench of justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari was hearing a plea filed by former UP Shia Waqf board chairman, Wasim Ahmed Rizvi.

In his plea, Rizvi claimed that any use of religious symbols or names to seek votes during elections violated provisions of Representation of Peoples Act and is against the principle of secularism under the Constitution.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia referred to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and All India Majlis-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The petition also pointed out names of other smaller parties.

“Issue notice. Leave granted to petitioner to add political parties against whom relief is sought to cancel their symbol or name which according to petitioner symbolises a religion,” the bench directed, as it posted the matter for October 18.

A spokesman of the IUML said the party will examine the directive of the apex court.

AIMIM spokesman M A Tauseef said the issue hasn’t come up for discussion yet.