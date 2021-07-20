SC okays dropping cases against Andhra’s ex-law officer for Amaravati land deals

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday approved quashing of criminal cases lodged by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh against former advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas among others in connection with the Amaravati land fraud case.

The bench of justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari dismissed a set of five appeals filed by the state against the high court’s decision of January 19 this year to set aside the First Information Report (FIR) after it found no merit in the state’s allegations against the accused. The FIRs were registered under offences of cheating (IPC Section 420), criminal breach of trust (IPC Section 406), breach of trust by public servant (IPC Section 409) and criminal conspiracy (IPC Section 120B).

The Andhra Pradesh government had argued that Srinivas and other accused were beneficiaries of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government’s decision to locate the new capital of the state at Amaravati. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the beneficiaries of purchasing land at the proposed Capital site with inside information about the future value of the land. This information was not disclosed to the sellers (farmers) from whom land was purchased at cheap rates, it said.

The high court found no merit in these allegations and examined the facts to conclude that insider trading was an offence not relevant to the Indian Penal Code but stocks and capital markets.

In its appeal, the state government argued that while the high court came to a prima facie conclusion that no case was made out, the allegation attracted IPC Section 418 which punishes act of cheating with knowledge of wrongful loss. But the top court held that this was never argued before the high court.

As per the FIR, the land transactions took place between June and December 2014. Srinivas was additional advocate general from June 2014 to May 2016 and advocate general from May 2016 to May 2019.

A preliminary probe by the state’s anti-corruption bureau said Srinivas was privy to information about exact location of future capital and with an intention to make pecuniary gain, his brother-in-law acquired close to 16 plots near Amravati. Some of these plots were sold to Srinivas, his wife and father-in-law at the same rates at which it was purchased from landowners. Certain plots were similarly sold to other individuals named in the FIR.