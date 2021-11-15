SC on Delhi-NCR pollution: Emergency meet, work-from-home, an appeal to farmers

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and state governments of the national capital region (NCR) to address within 24 hours the five chief causes of air pollution -- construction activities, power plants, industries, transport and road traffic -- and submit an action plan by Wednesday morning when the case will be heard next.

Stating that stubble burning was not the chief contributor to the rising levels of pollution in Delhi-NCR as it was being made to perceive, the apex court directed the Centre to convene an emergency meeting on Tuesday of all stakeholders, including representatives of the governments of Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, further asked the Centre to consider a work-from-home option for its employees.

Also read | ‘Ready for full lockdown in Delhi to curb pollution, however...’: AAP govt to SC

It also urged the governments to persuade the farmers to stop stubble burning for the next two weeks as air pollution reached a level in the region which is considered hazardous to the health of citizens in the past few days.

"So far, as stubble burning is concerned, broadly affidavits state that their contribution is not so much except for two months. However, at present a good amount of stubble burning is taking place in Haryana and Punjab," the bench, also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant, said.

Giving an earful to the Delhi government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the apex court said it is "passing the buck to Municipal Commissioner." "This kind of lame excuse will force us to hold an audit of the revenue you are earning and spend on popularity slogans," the court also said.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)