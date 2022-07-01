SC remarks on Nupur Sharma should make ruling party hang head in shame: Congress

Launching a scathing attack on BJP, the Congress on Friday said the Supreme Court’s remarks on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma should make the ruling party’s head hang in shame.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh released a statement on the “far-reaching observations” made by the apex court on Sharma’s case.

“The Supreme Court of India has made crucial and far-reaching observations today in the case of (former) BJP Spokesperson, Ms Nupur Sharma… The remarks by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, which resonate with the entire country, should make the party in power hang its head in shame,” Ramesh said in the statement.

The apex court called out the former BJP spokesperson for being “single-handedly responsible for igniting emotions across the country” and she should apologise to the whole country. “Her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur,” the court said referring to the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

“It is no secret that BJP seeks to profit from inflaming communal passions. Today, the Supreme has strengthened the resolve in every single one of us who are fighting the destructively divisive ideologies,” the statement added.

The Congress further noted that the party will continue its fight against the “polarising anti-national forces of all types which plunge the nation into chaos for political gains and let all India citizens bear the consequences of their perverse actions.”