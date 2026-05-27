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SC sets aside MHA order rejecting IPS officer’s VRS over CAA protests

The Supreme Court overruled a home ministry decision denying Maharashtra IPS officer Abdur Rahman's voluntary retirement, citing inadequate examination of complaints.

Published on: May 27, 2026 07:04 am IST
By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside a Union home ministry order rejecting the voluntary retirement request of Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Abdur Rahman, who faced disciplinary action linked to his participation in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests and other complaints.

SC sets aside MHA order rejecting IPS officer’s VRS over CAA protests

A bench of justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe held that the Centre failed to properly examine the complaints and disciplinary proceedings cited against Rahman before refusing his exit from service. It directed the Centre to reconsider Rahman’s VRS application afresh within three months under the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

Setting aside the July 2024 judgment of the Bombay high court, which had upheld a 2023 order of the Central Administrative Tribunal refusing relief to Rahman, the apex court said the Centre’s power to reject a VRS request was not “unqualified”.

“We are of the opinion that the Central Government has not examined the complaints in detail before taking the decision… of not accepting the notice for VRS,” it said.

 
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