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SC slams ‘nasty’ Registry for not issuing notice to ED, says officials think they are ‘super CJI’

SC slams ‘nasty’ Registry for not issuing notice to ED, says officials think they are ‘super CJI’

Published on: May 04, 2026 12:43 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, In a rare and scathing rebuke of its own back-office, the Supreme Court on Monday lashed out at the apex court Registry, terming its conduct "nasty" and saying its officials think they are acting as "super Chief Justice of India".

SC slams ‘nasty’ Registry for not issuing notice to ED, says officials think they are ‘super CJI’

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi made the observation while hearing a bail plea filed by Ayushi Mittal alias Ayushi Agarwal, an accused in an alleged investment fraud to the tune of more than 37,000 crore.

The CJI referred to an order passed on March 23 on the plea, and wondered how the registry officials construed that the bench did not issue notice to the Enforcement Directorate and other respondents on the plea.

"The registry is acting very nasty," the CJI said, adding, "Very nasty registry… Each one sitting here considers themselves as super Chief Justice of India."

The bench in its fresh order said, "Notice has not been issued to the ED director stating no such order was passed. Let a fact finding inquiry be undertaken by the registrar judicial as to how our March 23 order does not mean notice to the ED. Let notice be served to the Directorate of Enforcement."

It had ordered the petitioner's legal representative to file an exhaustive affidavit detailing the immovable properties owned by the petitioner, her husband, their children and parents and siblings and parents-in-law.

It also sought details of assets of the company directors, managers, and key staff members.

"Until such complete details are provided, we will not consider the plea for bail on its merits," the bench had said.

The registrar judicial has been tasked with investigating the administrative lapse within the Registry to identify why the court's previous instructions were ignored.

The bench said it will list the plea sometime in May.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bail plea enforcement directorate supreme court
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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