The Supreme Court on Friday suspended the board of trustees of the Uchipillayar Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, days after the ceremonial ‘Karthigai Deepam’ was lit at its usual spot instead of the disputed stone pillar.
During a hearing on Friday, the apex court said it was a “complete failure” on the Devasthanam’s part and ordered the suspension of the board of trustees.
Also Read | SC orders lighting of lamp atop disputed ‘Deepathoon’ tomorrow, issues contempt notice to top Tamil Nadu officials
The top court also appointed the retired judges as receivers.
"There is complete failure of the Devasthanam, and therefore we immediately suspend the board of trustees," the court said according to Live Law.
Furthermore, the Court handed over the security of the temple to CRPF, citing the failure of the Tamil Nadu Police to implement its orders.
Tamil Nadu govt apologises, blames temple authorities
Earlier on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the top court over the failure to light the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon, holding the temple authorities responsible for it.{{/usCountry}}
Earlier on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the top court over the failure to light the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon, holding the temple authorities responsible for it.{{/usCountry}}
Despite the SC's permission, the Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram on November 24 and not at Deepathoon.
(with inputs from PTI)
Deep Dive
Why did the Supreme Court suspend the Uchipillayar Temple board of trustees?
Who did the Supreme Court appoint after suspending the temple trustees?
What Supreme Court order did the temple board fail to implement?
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