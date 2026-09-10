Scaffolding collapses at under-construction complex in Gujarat's Gandhinagar; 12 workers rescued, 10 still trapped

A scaffolding collapsed during slab casting at an under-construction commercial complex in Kudasan in Gujarat's Gandhinagar late on Wednesday, Range Inspector General of Police Virendra Yadav said. Twelve workers were rescued, while 10 others remain trapped.

Local sites reached the site after the crash was heard in the neighbourhood, with emergency teams arriving soon after. (X/ANI)

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Yadav added that there has been no casualty so far and rescue work is continuing.

The accident took place around 9.30 pm at Bosky The Empire. Slab casting was underway when the scaffolding failed and a slab between two units collapsed. Local sites reached the site after the crash was heard in the neighbourhood, with emergency teams arriving soon after.

Deep Dive What caused the scaffolding collapse at the Bosky The Empire construction site in Gandhinagar? The scaffolding collapsed during slab casting because a slab between two units failed while work was underway. Why were emergency teams deployed to the scaffolding collapse site in Gandhinagar? Emergency teams were deployed to rescue workers trapped under the debris after the scaffolding collapse incident at the construction site. How many workers were rescued from the scaffolding collapse in Gandhinagar? Twelve workers were rescued from the scaffolding collapse at the under-construction complex in Gandhinagar.

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Gandhinagar Fire Brigade rushed multiple engines and specialised rescue units as ambulances were deployed. By late night, 12 workers had been pulled out and sent for treatment. Teams were still trying to rescue the remaining 10 under the debris.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited the site and reviewed the operation. Additionally, police have launched an inquiry into the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited the site and reviewed the operation. Additionally, police have launched an inquiry into the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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