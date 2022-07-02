Home / India News / 'Scandalous...': Mohd Zubair's lawyer says 'bail rejected' order was leaked
india news

'Scandalous...': Mohd Zubair's lawyer says 'bail rejected' order was leaked

The Delhi Police has accused Zubair of receiving money via payment gateway Razorpay from countries like Pakistan. The journalist has been booked under fresh charges of criminal conspiracy and disappearance of evidence by the Delhi Police. 
Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News.(PTI)
Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News.(PTI)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 04:03 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

The lawyer of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair has alleged that the Delhi Police leaked to the media that the journalist's bail plea had been rejected and 14-day judicial custody was granted.

“Arguments took place until lunch & judge reserved the matter for judgment. The judge hasn't come after lunch yet. Shocked to see that DCP KPS Malhotra has leaked in media that our bail plea has been rejected & 14-day judicial custody granted,”Soutik Banerjee, Mohd Zubair's lawyer, said.

“Extremely scandalous & speaks of status of rule of law in our country today that even before judicial magistrate has sat & pronounced the order, Police has leaked the order to media. How KPS Malhotra knows what the order is beyond me. This calls for introspection,” Banerjee added.

Earlier, Delhi's Patiala court reserved the judgment on bail plea of fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. The 33-year-old journalist was arrested over a 2018 tweet after he was accused of hurting religious sentiments.

The Delhi Police has accused Zubair of receiving money via payment gateway Razorpay from countries like Pakistan. The journalist has been booked under fresh charges of criminal conspiracy and disappearance of evidence by the Delhi Police. Zubair has also been accused of receiving foreign funds in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mohammed zubair alt news
mohammed zubair alt news
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out