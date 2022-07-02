'Scandalous...': Mohd Zubair's lawyer says 'bail rejected' order was leaked

The lawyer of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair has alleged that the Delhi Police leaked to the media that the journalist's bail plea had been rejected and 14-day judicial custody was granted.



“Arguments took place until lunch & judge reserved the matter for judgment. The judge hasn't come after lunch yet. Shocked to see that DCP KPS Malhotra has leaked in media that our bail plea has been rejected & 14-day judicial custody granted,”Soutik Banerjee, Mohd Zubair's lawyer, said.

“Extremely scandalous & speaks of status of rule of law in our country today that even before judicial magistrate has sat & pronounced the order, Police has leaked the order to media. How KPS Malhotra knows what the order is beyond me. This calls for introspection,” Banerjee added.



Earlier, Delhi's Patiala court reserved the judgment on bail plea of fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. The 33-year-old journalist was arrested over a 2018 tweet after he was accused of hurting religious sentiments.



The Delhi Police has accused Zubair of receiving money via payment gateway Razorpay from countries like Pakistan. The journalist has been booked under fresh charges of criminal conspiracy and disappearance of evidence by the Delhi Police. Zubair has also been accused of receiving foreign funds in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

