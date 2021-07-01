'Scent of our ties...': PM Modi-Afghan envoy engage in Twitter exchange

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded tweets in Hindi by Afghan ambassador Farid Mamundzay about an Indian doctor refusing to accept money from him, saying they reflected the special relations between the two countries.

Mamundzay, who speaks fluent Hindi and Urdu and often tweets in Hindi, recounted his experience with the doctor he visited recently.

“A few days ago, I went to a doctor for treatment. Upon learning that I am the Afghan ambassador to India, the doctor refused to accept any payment for my treatment,” the envoy tweeted in Hindi.

Also read: On Doctors’ Day, PM Modi thanks Covid warriors for their service during pandemic

“When I asked the reason for this, he told me that I can do very little for Afghanistan and that is why I won’t charge a brother. There were no words to express my gratitude. This is India – love, respect, values and compassion. Because of you my friend, Afghans cry a little less, smile a little more and feel great,” he added.

On seeing Mamundzay’s tweet, a resident of Haripura village in Rajasthan asked him to visit the area. Mamundzay asked whether this was Haripura village in Gujarat.

Modi then quoted the Afghan ambassador’s tweet and said Mamundzay’s remarks reflected the special status of India-Afghanistan relations. While asking the envoy to visit Haripura in Rajasthan and Haripura in Gujarat, Modi added in Hindi, “What you have shared about your experience with a doctor from India gives the scent of the fragrance of India-Afghanistan relations.”

Mamundzay later tweeted to the resident of Haripura that he would someday visit the village in Rajasthan. He said, “Rajasthan has a long history with Afghanistan. I will definitely go to Haripura one day and expect a Rajasthani turban from my friends.”

The exchange on Twitter occurred as India was observing National Doctor’s Day on Thursday.