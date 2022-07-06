Scindia holds meet on rising fuel price

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday held a meeting and discussed ways to mitigate the rising fuel prices.

In a tweet, Scindia said: “Held a detailed discussion with the advisory group of airlines on fuel pricing in India & abroad, along with steps to mitigate the burgeoning pressure of rising prices.” The meeting was attended by General VK Singh, minister of state for civil aviation, aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal, joint secretary Usha Padhee and DGCA officials, people familiar with the matter said.

On June 25, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, Dr V Sivadasan had written to Scindia, requesting him to oversee the steep hike in airfares.

After increasing the airlines’ air fares in June, SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh had said that a sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee had left domestic airlines with no choice but to increase ticket prices.