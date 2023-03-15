Home / India News / Scindia meets ITBP personnel in Uttarakhand’s Dharali

Scindia meets ITBP personnel in Uttarakhand’s Dharali

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 15, 2023 09:17 AM IST

Scindia also addressed a public meeting and said that the dream of holistic and inclusive development of border villages will soon be fulfilled through the Vibrant Villages Programme

Union minister for civil aviation and steel Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Tuesday met Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel during his visit to Uttarakhand’s Dharali as part of the government’s Vibrant Villages Programme.

Union minister for civil aviation and steel Jyotiraditya M Scindia in Uttarakhand’s Dharali. (Twitter)
Union minister for civil aviation and steel Jyotiraditya M Scindia in Uttarakhand’s Dharali. (Twitter)

He applauded the work of the ITBP personnel guarding India’s border and said thanks to their sacrifices, the country can sleep peacefully.

Scindia also addressed a public meeting and said that the dream of holistic and inclusive development of border villages will soon be fulfilled through the Vibrant Villages Programme. In a tweet, he said he was briefed about government schemes implemented in the area.

The programme was announced in this year’s Union budget to improve infrastructure in remote habitations primarily along the border with China. It seeks to ensure that residents do not leave villages in search of economic opportunities in urban areas.

The programme was announced against the backdrop of the Chinese setting up model villages along borders with India and Bhutan.

In her budget speech in Parliament on February 1, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said border villages with sparse populations, limited connectivity, and infrastructure often get left out of the development gains. “Such villages on the northern border will be covered under the new Vibrant Villages Programme.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out