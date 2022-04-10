Scindia to inaugurate flight connecting Gujarat’s Keshod and Mumbai

A new flight service from Mumbai to Keshod city in Gujarat, to be operated by Alliance Air, will be inaugurated by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on April 16, an official familiar with the matter said.

The flight will be launched as part of the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN, under which 50% of seats in aeroplanes are offered at concessional rates.

“The Mumbai-Keshod flight will be inaugurated at 2pm, after which Alliance Air flight 9I 676 will take off for Mumbai at 3.30pm,” a ministry official said.

“Alliance Air will now commence direct flight operations from Mumbai to Keshod and back effective 16th April 2022, three times a week- Wednesday, Friday and Saturday,” a spokesperson from Alliance Air said.

Two of the first locally made Dornier 228 aircraft will also be made operational for Arunachal Pradesh from April 12.

Arunachal is set to create history, light transport aircraft will be operational for regional connectivity from April 12, Scindia told news agency ANI on Friday.

“Alliance Air will initially be flying from Dibrugarh to Pasighat. In the next 15-20 days it will fly to Tezu and then to Ziro. This is in the first phase. In the second phase, it will connect Vijaynagar, Mechuka and other places.”

Meanwhile, the ministry announced the inauguration of the northeast’s first flight training organisation on Tuesday. “Redbird Flight Training Academy is a Directorate General of Civil Aviation approved FTO and has accreditation with National Skill Development Corporation, affiliations with Aerospace and Aviation Sectors’ Skill Council of India,” the ministry official said.